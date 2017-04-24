Annual Dining Out for Life event is April 26

The 25th annual Dining Out for Life event to benefit Open Atlanta will be held April 26, and nearly 100 participating restaurants will participate in the fundraiser. The restaurants will donate 25 percent or more of each customers’ total breakfast, lunch or dinner bill to Open Hand, which prepares, packs and delivers over 5,000 healthy meals every day to underserved, chronically ill individuals across 17 north Georgia counties.

Participating restaurants range from local favorites who have participated for over 15 years, such as The Colonnade, Taqueria del Sol, Eclipse di Luna and Nicola’s, to more recent additions to the restaurant lineup, including Bacchanalia, JP Atlanta, Edgar’s Proof & Provision, BoccaLupo, Iberian Pig and numerous others.

To find out more and see the list of participating restaurants, visit www.diningoutforoh.org.