I-85 Collapse: Buford-Spring Connector reopens; business worries; MARTA help

The Georgia Department of Transportation has reopened the Buford-Spring Connector exit off I-85 northbound just before the collapsed portion of the roadway. Exit 86 will allow motorists to get around the collapse, but expect heavy backups as more people try to navigate the area.

Businesses around the I-85 collapse are already seeing a decrease in business. The Piedmont Road branch of Goodwill has closed indefinitely, the store announced on Twitter, while the owner of GT Auto Repair didn’t see a single customer on Friday. Sam Massell, a former Atlanta mayor and president of the Buckhead Coalition, said he believes the collapse will have a negative effect on Buckhead’s business, a community that does nearly $3 billion a year in sales, but he hopes people will come back to the businesses when the situation has calmed. Read the full story at Reporter Newspapers.

Volunteers with the grassroots transit support group MARTA Army will be at transit stations on Monday and Tuesday, April 3-4, to help first-time users navigate the system and purchase Breeze cards. Volunteers will be stationed at busiest MARTA Stations throughout the network on Monday and Tuesday AM and PM peaks. They will be recognizable by their official MARTA safety vests. If you’d like to volunteer, visit http://www.martaarmy.org/relief/.