Zoo Atlanta opens Treetop Trail challenge course



Zoo Atlanta has opened the Treetop Trail – a series of rope ladders, bridges, nets, tightrope-style foot lines, and a zip line – in the KIDzone area. The course is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente and the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority.

“Treetop Trail will not only give visitors a new appreciation for the amazing skills and adaptations of tree-dwelling animals, but will also introduce a new opportunity to highlight the fact that Zoo Atlanta is a destination for all ages,” said Zoo President & CEO Raymond B. King in a media statement.

Treetop Trail features 22 different course elements at varying degrees of challenge level. Those tackling the course wear a full-body harness and lanyard to a continuous overhead tracking system.

Treetop Trail will be open to Zoo visitors of all ages, but children must be 48 inches tall to participate without an adult chaperone. Tickets to the course, which will be available as an add-on to Zoo admission, are $10.95 for Zoo Atlanta Members; $13.95 for non-Members. The Zoo reopens for the season on April 1.

For more information, visit zooatlanta.org.