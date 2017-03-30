Update: Fire causes portion of I-85 to collapse

A fire underneath I-85 northbound just before Georgia 400 has caused a portion of the elevated roadway to collapse. Traffic is gridlocked in both directions and side streets are also affected. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

According to CBS46, the fire underneath the interstate burned for 45 minutes before the road collapsed next to Piedmont Road below. The section of roadway was also alongside the Buford Spring Connector.

City and state officials have already warned motorists that both directions of I-85 will be closed for the foreseeable future. Be sure to check with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) website at http://www.511ga.org for traffic updates.

MARTA will be running expanded service to help commuters. Visit itsmarta.com for more information.

DeKalb County Schools will be closed Friday because of the collapse. Atlanta Public Schools considered closing on Friday to possibly alleviate traffic, but has decided to go forward with a normal schedule. APS said via social media that is is working with city and state officials on alternate routes around the collapse site.

City of Atlanta government offices and municipal court will delay opening on Friday until 10 a.m.

Check back for updates.