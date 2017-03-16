Underground Atlanta redevelopment plan gets approval

The city’s economic development arm, Invest Atlanta, has approved a conceptual master plan for the redevelopment of Underground Atlanta

According to a report from Atlanta Business Chronicle, the board signed off the plan from South Carolina-based WRS Realty, which hopes to complete acquisition of the property from the city by the end of the month. WRS plans to transform the historic site into a mixed use development with 1,000 residential units and 345,000 square feet of retail.

During a public comment period, residents expressed concern about the 3,500 parking spaces in the plan, which they will discourage biking and transit. Opponents also criticized the city’s plan to turn several public streets in the area into private property. Residents and business owners also said the the city and WRS did not offer enough public engagement on the plan.

Mayor Kasim Reed refuted the claim during the meeting stating there has been 25 public meetings on Underground Atlanta.