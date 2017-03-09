TimmyDaddy: Lights, action, camera!

By Tim Sullivan

Atlanta is Hollywood East these days so to live here is to perch on the precipice of TV and film stardom.

For me, it all started in 2011 when I was still the race director for the (always sold out) Romp and Stomp 5K in Cabbagetown. In exchange for the ability to purchase two late entries, some casting agent offered me the role of an extra on a show I had never heard of called “The Walking Dead.” I accepted the bribe, but passed along the spot to a friend…and probably missed my big break.

Next up was a letter in our mailbox telling us that our house would be perfect for the Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez vehicle called “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” I was certain Kristen and I would be fast friends with JLo and Cam (I call her Cam). And it didn’t seem too big a leap to think that they would just insist that our cute kids be in the movie, too. I envisioned the challenge of paying college tuitions giving way to the task of convincing my rich and famous offspring that college was still a worthwhile experience.

Apparently, they chose some other house. And, apparently, that movie stunk anyway, so crisis averted. Admittedly though, my TV and film career hit something of a lull after that. The only taste I had until recently is when a prop scout came into my rug shop and said an antique American Hook Rug we had hanging on the wall would be just perfect for Haymitch’s house in “The Hunger Games.” But neither she nor Woody Harrelson ever followed up, which is too bad because I was eager to play basketball with him and now that might never happen.

When it comes to letters in the mailbox touting a house’s perfect attributes, my brother Bill has me lapped. Maybe it’s because he’s two inches taller. I get it. It is Hollywood after all. “Ant Man’ was almost filmed at his house ,but they chose a different spot. This may be for the best as my wife may have forfeited her career in public health to be a gopher on a set with Paul Rudd.

A director walked through Bill’s house this week to scout it for a movie that Seth Rogen is producing called “The Pact” starring Leslie Mann and John Cena. It’s about three high school girls who make a pact to each lose their virginity on prom night, the parents find out, hilarity ensues, I suppose… But given the subject matter, Bill and I wouldn’t even be able to take our kids to see the movie that makes his house famous. C’mon Rogen! What’s up with that, Broseph?

Our neighbor called to say they had been in talks with a location scout about using their house for a tank-less hot water heater commercial. But they needed two houses (two master baths) preferably next door to each other. We see those SCANA bear commercials being filmed one block over and want some of that action. Normally, our bathroom countertop looks like a CVS was just looted, but Kristen pared it down to His and Her Sonicare toothbrushes to impress the scout.

He said our house would also be perfect for a Kroger/Coca-Cola/USO photoshoot they had scheduled for the next week. Sometimes that’s just how things go in show business. A crew of about 25 took a full day to get a picture of models sharing a Coke around our kitchen island and that is fascinating to me. Maybe Scorsese will see the display when he’s shopping in Kroger and be like, “Where is this kitchen? I need this location!” I wonder who will be starring in the tank-less hot water heater commercial? I can easily act the part. I love hot showers and, if tastefully done, I’m willing to do partial nudity.

Tim Sullivan grew up in a large family in the Northeast and now lives with his small family in Oakhurst. He can be reached at tim@sullivanfinerugs.com.