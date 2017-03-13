Time running out to use old blue Breeze cards on MARTA

Posted on March 13, 2017 By collin IN The Loop


MARTA is phasing in a new, more secure Breeze Card for rides on trains and buses. After March 31, the old Breeze Blue Card cannot be reloaded for future rides and after July 9 the old cards won’t be accepted at all.

Transit officials are encouraging riders to use up remaining value on their Blue Cards and purchase a new Silver Breeze Card at any station vending machine for $2.

MARTA said the new Silver Breeze Card has a more secure chip, which reduces the opportunity for fraud. The new cards remain valid for three years after the purchase date.

For more information, visit itsmarta.com.

 

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Lantern Parades: So much more than pretty lights

Lantern Parades: So mu…

By Tina Chadwick Photos by Beate Sass…

Rally to celebrate LGB…

Hundreds of people from the LGBT community…

Rabbit Redux: Br'er Ra…

By Collin Kelley Editor The Atlanta Opera…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!