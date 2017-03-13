Time running out to use old blue Breeze cards on MARTA



MARTA is phasing in a new, more secure Breeze Card for rides on trains and buses. After March 31, the old Breeze Blue Card cannot be reloaded for future rides and after July 9 the old cards won’t be accepted at all.

Transit officials are encouraging riders to use up remaining value on their Blue Cards and purchase a new Silver Breeze Card at any station vending machine for $2.

MARTA said the new Silver Breeze Card has a more secure chip, which reduces the opportunity for fraud. The new cards remain valid for three years after the purchase date.

For more information, visit itsmarta.com.