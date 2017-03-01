Status Report: An update on some of Intown’s big real estate projects

Cranes and construction sites dominate the Atlanta skyline these days as new apartment, condo and mixed-use developments rise around the city. This month, we update you on some of the big projects with new renderings and information about what’s to come.

No2 Opus Place

It is confirmed that No2 Opus Place (No2), a new condominium development on 14th Street in Midtown, will top out at 53 stories, making it the tallest residential tower in Atlanta. The Perkins + Will-designed tower will rise on a 4.5-acre, mixed-use destination called Opus Place. “While the project was initially slated to be taller, due to the strength of the Atlanta condominium market, ownership elected to build a world-class residence that was exclusive to buyers, without a hotel component, and in doing so reduce the height of the tower,” said Kerman Haynes, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ CITY HAUS Division, which is handling the sales and marketing. “The move also enabled the developer to offer more services and amenities while lowering the monthly common charges.”

Juniper and Tenth

The Atlanta Housing Authority has tapped developer Columbia Residential to renovate the Juniper and Tenth high rise in Midtown into housing units to serve low-income seniors and persons with disabilities. Constructed in 1974, the renovated building will have 149 affordable housing units, with 30 apartments will be reserved for residents earning 50 percent of area median household income, and 119 units will be reserved for residents earning 60 percent of area median household income. Along with enhanced energy efficiency (including Green Building Certification) and fully renovated apartment units, the building will have a fitness center, a business center, upgraded laundry facilities, an exam room, a community room, a recycling center, a covered terrace and an outdoor patio. Renovations are expected to be completed in January 2018.

Crescent O4W

Crescent Communities, a Charlotte-based real estate investment and development company, has announced plans for a mixed-use development at 525 North Avenue in Old Fourth Ward. The 2.23-acre site was previously zoned for a proposed 170,000 square-foot office building. Located at the corner of North Avenue and Arnold Street, Crescent O4W will consist of a five-story multifamily development with approximately 240 apartment units over a parking deck and 9,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.

Star Metals Atlanta

The Allen Morris Company has revealed its newest renderings for Star Metals Atlanta, the $215 million mixed-use development in West Midtown. Located at 1055 Howell Mill Road, the 12-story, 215,000 rentable square foot Class A Star Metals Offices will be situated directly across the street from Star Metals Residences, the development’s multi-family residential component, expected to break ground soon. There will be a ground floor restaurant and retail space from Paces Properties (developers of Krog Street Market), which co-owns the project with Allen Morris.

3354 and 3356 Peachtree Road

Batson-Cook Development Company is forming a joint venture partnership with Regent Partners to acquire the last remaining parcel in the Buckhead financial district. Regent is spearheading the $400 million office, retail and multi-family project on Peachtree Raod, a 4-acre parcel on the future Park400, MARTA rail line and Georgia 400. The development calls for two buildings with more than 550,000 square feet of office and retail space, approximately 60 condominiums and 300 multi-family units.