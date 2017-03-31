Report: Three arrested in connection with I-85 fire, collapse

The AJC is reporting that three people are in custody in connection with the massive fire under I-85 on Thursday that caused part of the elevated roadway to collapse.

The three, who were possibly homeless, are Basil Eleby, charged with criminal damage to property; Sophia Bruner, charged with criminal trespass; and Barry Thomas, charged with criminal trespass. Eleby, 39, has been arrested 19 times since 2000, mostly on drug offenses, according to Fulton County jail records.

Authorities gave few details about how they identified the suspects or how the fire was started, but did say the suspects used materials available under the roadway. Construction materials, including PVC conduit cable, had been stored

Florence declined to say how the fire was started. However, he said the suspects used “available materials” at the site.