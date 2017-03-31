Report: Three arrested in connection with I-85 fire, collapse

Posted on March 31, 2017 By collin IN The Loop

Basil Eleby was one of three arrested in connection with the I-85 fire and collapse.

The AJC is reporting that three people are in custody in connection with the massive fire under I-85 on Thursday that caused part of the elevated roadway to collapse.

The three, who were possibly homeless, are Basil Eleby, charged with criminal damage to property; Sophia Bruner, charged with criminal trespass; and Barry Thomas, charged with criminal trespass. Eleby, 39, has been arrested 19 times since 2000, mostly on drug offenses, according to Fulton County jail records.

Authorities gave few details about how they identified the suspects or how the fire was started, but did say the suspects used materials available under the roadway. Construction materials, including PVC conduit cable, had been stored

Florence declined to say how the fire was started. However, he said the suspects used “available materials” at the site.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

MLK Jr. Day news roundup

MLK Jr. Day news round…

Along with all of today’s observances to…

Theatre Review: ‘Tiger Style!’ at the Alliance

Theatre Review: 'Tiger…

By Manning Harris fmanningh@gmail.com In 2013, playwright…

The Bard on the Boards…

By Julia Turner Time travel may not…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!