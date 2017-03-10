Report: New conceptual plan revealed for Underground Atlanta

The developers who want to transform Underground Atlanta into a mixed-use development revealed an updated conceptual plan for the project during a March 9 meeting of the city’s economic development arm, Invest Atlanta.

South Carolina-based developer WRS Realty is committed to buy Underground from the city, but when the sale will close is unknown, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The redeveloped Underground would have 345,000 square feet of retail and 1,000 residential units. There would also be more than 2,000 parking spaces, which would mean that Kenny’s Alley – the bar and restaurant area – would be demolished. Kenny’s Alley, which is now home most notably to The Masquerade nightclub, would make way for supermarket parking.

The historic facades of several buildings would be preserved, including 78-88 Upper Alabama, 94-96 Upper Alabama; three sides of the 66-68 Upper Alabama (the Block building). and the northeast corner of Lower Alabama and Lower Pryor Street.