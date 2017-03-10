Report: New conceptual plan revealed for Underground Atlanta

Posted on March 10, 2017 By collin Business, IN The Loop

A new rendering shows the built out Underground Atlanta.

The developers who want to transform Underground Atlanta into a mixed-use development revealed an updated conceptual plan for the project during a March 9 meeting of the city’s economic development arm, Invest Atlanta.

South Carolina-based developer WRS Realty is committed to buy Underground from the city, but when the sale will close is unknown, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The redeveloped Underground would have 345,000 square feet of retail and 1,000 residential units. There would also be more than 2,000 parking spaces, which would mean that Kenny’s Alley – the bar and restaurant area – would be demolished. Kenny’s Alley, which is now home most notably to The Masquerade nightclub, would make way for supermarket parking.

The historic facades of several buildings would be preserved, including 78-88 Upper Alabama, 94-96 Upper Alabama; three sides of the 66-68 Upper Alabama (the Block building). and the northeast corner of Lower Alabama and Lower Pryor Street.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Drawn to Success: Comic shops continue to thrive in digital age

Drawn to Success: Comi…

By Isadora Pennington Vinyl records are making…

Atlanta Streets Alive takes over Peachtree on Oct. 23

Atlanta Streets Alive …

The final Atlanta Streets Alive event of…

The Thinking Artist: P…

By Patrick Dennis I am an artist…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!