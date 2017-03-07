Report: APS to close two elementary schools

Atlanta Public Schools will close two elementary schools as part of an effort to restructure the system, address declining enrollment and cut costs, according to a report from the AJC.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted 7-2 on Monday to approve Superintendent Meria Carstarphen’s recommendations, which will close Whitefoord Elementary School and Adamsville Primary School. The plan also restructures Miles Intermediate School into a PreK-5 school.

Carstarphen said Whitefoord, located in the Edgewood community, is only at 48 percent capacity, while Adamsville, located just outside I-285 on the southwest side of the city, is at 58 percent. Teachers at both schools will be required to reapply for positions at other schools.

Nearly 40 parents and concerned citizens spoke during public comment, asking the board to reconsider the plan.