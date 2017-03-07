Parade, music, drinks to mark St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Atlanta, the city hosts one of the oldest parades in the country and there’s plenty of drinking and partying, too. Here’s a roundup of some of the events.

The 135th Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the oldest in the U.S. and the longest running event in Atlanta’s history, returns to Peachtree Street in Midtown on Saturday, March 11. The event will feature the famous Budweiser Clydesdales and the world’s largest walking flag, which is carried by dozens of marchers. More than 2,000 dancers, musicians, cheerleaders, clowns, marching bands, and Irish and local dignitaries will participate. The parade will step off at noon at 15th Street and make its way to 5th Street. The even will be held rain or shine. For more details, visit atlantastpats.com.

Fadó Irish Pub in Buckhead will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party March 11 and 17. Fadó will close down Buckhead Avenue for live music and events, while the pub offers a full brunch menu and traditional Irish fare. The outdoor party includes a full line-up of live music, Irish dancers and bagpipers, a food tent, and multiple beer and cocktail stations. To see all the events happening at Fado and purchase tickets, visit fadoirishpub.com/atlanta.

The annual Green Mile Block Party will be held March 10 in Midtown and Buckhead with participating bars offering drink specials, Irish-themed good, party beads and more. Participating bars include Rí Rá Irish Pub, Fado Irish Pub, Front Page News, Flip Flops, Tin Lizzy’s, Sutra Lounge, Lava, Hudson Grille and Burger Fi. Tickets are available at atlantabartours.com.

Shamrock the Station returns for an all day music festival on March 11 in Atlantic Station’s Central Park in front of Meehan’s Public House. Event starts at 1 p.m. and the lineup includes Judah and the Lion, Coin, and Bleeker. For more information, visit meehanspublichouse.com.