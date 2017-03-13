News Briefs: Suspicious items at Capitol; tiny houses; Pullman Yard petition

A HAZMAT team and bomb unit were called to the Capitol building in Downtown this morning after a suspicious bag was found on the grounds along with a strange substance on the hands of the Jimmy Carter statue. According to CBS46, officers were called to the facility around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a suspicious bag. Once they arrived, they also found a substance on the hands of the Jimmy Carter statue outside the building. It is unclear at this time what that substance was. The Capitol building and several streets around it were shut down, but have since reopened.

Based on the findings of a feasibility study, Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall has introduced legislation that would change zoning laws to allow tiny houses in areas that already allow duplexes, according to a report from  WABE. The city’s neighborhood planning units are giving feedback on Hall’s proposed legislation before it goes to the city zoning board.

The Atlanta Preservation Center is encoring residents to sign a petition calling on the Georgia Building Authority to put protective restrictions on the sale of Pullman Yard in Kirkwood. Nearly 2,000 people have signed the petition, which asks the state to make preservation of the buildings in the century-old train yard to be preserved by developers.

