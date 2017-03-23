News Briefs: Park planning meeting; big MARTA buses; new city council website

Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall invites the public to participate in the second community meeting to plan the future of Parkway-Wabash Park, also known as Peace Park, in the Old Fourth Ward. The City of Atlanta’s Office of Park Design will present a number of plans for the park, based on the first meeting in November, and seek public input on Tuesday, March 28, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Blueprint Church, 475 Boulevard NE 30308. The presentation of plans begins at 6:15 p.m. Light dinner refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Councilmember Hall’s office at (404) 330-6038 or email khall@atlantaga.gov.

MARTA is rolling out ten, 30-ft buses in April to neighborhoods with narrow and challenging roadways. The recently purchased ‘Vicinity’ buses will allow MARTA to better navigate Community Circulator routes located throughout MARTA’s service area. The buses, which seat 23 passengers and two on-board mobility aids, will replace both the full-size and repurposed Mobility buses, which currently serve MARTA’s Community Circulator routes.

The Atlanta City Council website citycouncil.atlantaga.gov has received a makeover, including the ability to view presentations made before council committees, a district and polling place locator and the ability to sign up for e-notifications from your council representative on a variety of topics. Another new feature is called MapATL, which can be accessed through the homepage by clicking on the icon District Maps. “This is an easy to use tool which provides constituents with a plethora of information such as public safety data, and locations of local parks, libraries and schools,” said Council Staff Director Tangela M. Williams. As part of the new design, City Councilmembers will also be able to place monthly financial expenditures online for public inspection. The City Council is currently considering legislation that would allow members to “opt in” – posting their monthly financial reports on their individual pages on the website, one month in arrears, on a monthly basis.