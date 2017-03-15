News Briefs: MJCCA bomb threat; The Luminary to close; Publix Georgia Marathon

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta received another bomb threat on March 14, apparently part of a wave of similar telephoned threats nationwide. According to Reporter Newspapers, no bomb was found and it was a “non-credible threat,” according to Officer Mark Stevens of the Dunwoody Police Department. The MJCCA, located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody, received a similar threat on Jan. 9. The FBI and the federal Department of Homeland Security are investigating the threats. More than 120 telephoned bomb threats, many done through pre-recorded automated calls, have been made to Jewish organizations nationwide since January. The Anti-Defamation League’s Southeast regional office in Buckhead was targeted by one of the threats earlier this month.

Chef Eli Kirshtein has decided to close The Luminary at Krog Street Market. The final day of operations will be Friday, March 31. Kirshtein released this statement on the closing: “I am so proud of the staff, purveyors, and partners of The Luminary, and all we have achieved together. The dedication, commitment, and effort everyone has put forth over the last two and half years has been truly humbling, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of the community support we have received. It’s becoming more and more difficult to run a successful restaurant in a city with such a high level of saturation. With costs increasing across the board, the challenges became too great for us. I always sincerely and deeply love the city of Atlanta and the people in it. Being born and raised here and having the ability to continue my career here is a dream come true. I look forward to cooking for Atlanta again – sometime soon!”

Approximately 9,000 runners and walkers will participate in the 11th running of the Publix Georgia Marathon & Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, at Centennial Olympic Park. The course winds its way through some of Atlanta’s parks, historic sites and colleges. For about the event, visit atlantatrackclub.org.