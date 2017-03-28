News Briefs: Midtown robbery; city resident survey; LGBT liaison officer

A woman had to receive 17 stitches after a man cut her throat during a robbery at a pay station in a Midtown parking lot. According to CBS46, the incident occurred along Juniper Street near 5th Street on March 25. The victim was attempting to pay for her parking spot when she felt someone grab her purse from behind. The woman refused to drop the bag, so the man took out a large knife, slashed her throat, and ran off with the bag. A good samaritan, who was standing across the street, chased the attacker to the intersection of 5th and Piedmont Road, where the attacker dropped the victim’s purse and pulled out a knife. The witness returned to the initial location and gave the victim back her purse. Police say the suspect white male is being described as approximately 40-45 years old, 5’7 to 5’10 in height, brown hair with a dark beard.

The City of Atlanta’s annual Resident Satisfaction survey is now live and will close April 10. The survey asks mostly questions about safety, development and infrastructure and takes about 10 minutes to complete. Results are confidential and will be used during budget decision making to decide what investment and changes should be made to transportation infrastructure, economic development, government efficiency, public safety and youth development, according to a press release. Only residents of Atlanta are eligible to participate in the survey.

The Atlanta Police Department has named Officer Courtney Mack as the newest liaison to the LGBT community. “The LGBT liaisons are instrumental in fostering those partnerships that are vitally important to our mission at the Atlanta Police Department,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said in a press statement. Officer Mack has been with the department since 2010. “I’m grateful for this new opportunity to serve the LGBT community in the city of Atlanta as well as within APD,” Mack said in a statement. “It is essential that our department reflect the demographics of our city.”