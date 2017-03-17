News Briefs: More Midtown apartments; Atlanta Auto Show; community cleanup

A new high-rise apartment tower overlooking Piedmont Park plans to break ground this summer, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.  Lennar Multifamily Communities is behind the 26-story tower at 195 13th Street, which will have 300 apartments.

The Atlanta International Auto Show returns for its 35th anniversary at the Georgia World Congress Center on March 22-26. There will be over 500 new and preproduction vehicles on display, as well as events, special appearances and more. For more information, GoAutoShow.com.

Chattahoochee NOW will hold a community cleanup at Standing Peachtree Park on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2556 Ridgewood Road NW. Volunteers should meet at the picnic shelter, where tools and gloves will be provided courtesy of Park Pride. For more information: chattahoocheenow.org.

