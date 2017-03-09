News Briefs: Housing Opportunity Bonds; BeltLine Fitness; Mayor at SXSW

The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved Ordinance 17-O-1056 authorizing the city to issue the final $40 million of the Housing Opportunity Bond. The bonds will be used to fund homeowner renovations, multifamily loans, single family loans, nonprofit development loans and land assemblage for affordable and workforce housing development. The legislation was introduced by Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond and co-sponsored by all members of the council.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) has announced the resumption of its Free Fitness Class Series for 2017. The classes are conducted throughout the week at parks and other locations along the Atlanta BeltLine. Free class offerings include traditional exercise disciplines like yoga, aerobics, running/walking/hiking, road and mountain cycling, boot camp-style workouts, and skateboarding. Unique fitness classes like Hiking with Dogs, Caribbean-style workouts, and Sunset and Sunrise Hikes are also available. All classes are led by certified fitness instructors. For more information, visit beltline.org/fitsignup.

Mayor Kasim Reed will participate in the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2017 Conference in Austin, Texas. Reed will join other elected officials and more than 50,000 leaders and participants representing the business, government, music, film and entertainment sectors. On Friday, the mayor will serve as a panelist for an opening technology session, “Wireless Network Innovation: Smart City Foundation,” focusing on best practices for establishing smart cities in the United States.