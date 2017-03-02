News Briefs: Georgia Archives implosion; bribery documents online; Home Depot jobs

The state will implode the old Georgia Archives building at 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, to make way for a new state court complex. According to the AJC, Gov. Nathan Deal will be on hand for the implosion. Georgia Building Authority officials said there will be a public viewing area at the corner of Memorial Drive and Martin St., although there will be no special parking available at that location. There will be rolling lane closures on interstates downtown and some areas, such as Capitol Ave. and Memorial Drive near the site, will be closed to traffic between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Interstate road closures will run from 6:50 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The City of Atlanta has announced that records related to the U.S. Department of Justice bribery investigation into contractors E.R. Mitchell and C.P. Richards are now available online through a secure Online Document Repository, or ODR. In total, more than 1.3 million pages of documents are now accessible online through the ODR. Users are able to register for an account to use the ODR at this site: http://www.sullivanstrickler.com/contact-coa.html. Both Mitchell and Richards have pleaded guilty to bribing as yet unnamed city officials in exchange for lucrative building contracts. The city’s chief procurement officer, Adam Smith, was fired after feds raided his office last month and seized computers in connection with the investigation.

The Home Depot is preparing for spring, its busiest season, by hiring 1,200 seasonal workers in Atlanta. Those interested can apply at careers.homedepot.com. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.