News Briefs: Georgia 400 park; Decatur gets award; street naming

The Buckhead Community Improvement District voted March 22 to continue moving forward with studies on the park over Ga. 400 with a 4-1 vote and two abstaining. The vote authorizes no more than $365,000 to be spent on phase three of the ongoing study by a consulting firm. The third phase will focus on funding sources. The cost of building the park has previously been estimated to cost $195 million to $245 million. Funding sources are still being studied, Rob Rogers, a consultant working on the park, said, however, grants, philanthropy, MARTA sales tax and other public sources are being considered. They are studying the balance of public and private funding similar projects in other cities have used. The estimated operating of the cost of the park is $1,770,000, which could be paid for with taxes, Buckhead CID funding, event and food profits, parking, real estate funds and corporate sponsorships, Roger said. Read the full story at Reporter Newspapers.

The National League of Cities (NLC) recognized six cities for implementing programs that enhance and promote cultural diversity in their communities. The City of Decatur received 2nd place in cities with populations under 50,000 for the Better Together Initiative which resulted in the Better Together Community Action Plan for Equity, Inclusion and Engagement.

A street in the new WestTown development has been named for beloved resident Azalee Stewart Hester Wharton. The subdivision is located in the historic Blandtown neighborhood on the city’s west side. Wharton was born in Atlanta on March 21, 1924. She had a passion for extended family, the community, and the citizens of Blandtown. She served as president of the Blandtown Neighborhood Association for over 50 years. She was instrumental – along with other residents – in many community endeavors that included acquiring resources for youth, the name change of Blandtown Elementary School to John P. Whittaker Elementary School, MARTA service for Blandtown, and pavement of several streets. Wharton passed away on April 22, 2011.