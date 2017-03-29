News Briefs: East Lake crime; Fuqua development; airport renovation

A rendering of one of the new canopies at the Domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson.

A recent rash of carjackings and a home invasion in East Lake has put the community on high alert, according to a report from Decaturish. The East Lake Security Patrol said there have been at least six incidents in the last two weeks.

Kroger is in talks with Fuqua Development to anchor a retail center at 1299 Northside Drive, a 12.5-acre site next door to the IKEA in Atlantic Station. According to Bisnow, Northside & 17th is being developed in a joint venture with The Ardent Cos. The project would include space for a grocer, restaurants, a bank, retail and a self-storage facility.

As part of the ongoing construction projects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, preparation for the installation of canopies across the North and South roadways will require the overnight closure of additional lanes of traffic beginning tonight, March 29. A portion of the North outer roadway will be closed shortly after 9 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. Drivers using the North roadway will be diverted to lanes closest to Domestic Terminal North. Additional Atlanta police officers will be on duty to help ensure smooth traffic flow.

