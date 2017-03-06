News Briefs: ATLUTD loses opener; Piedmont Complete Streets; Better Buildings Challenge

Atlanta United FC lost its home opener 1-2 to the New York Red Bulls, but the crowd of 50,000-plus at the team’s temporary home, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, were fired up nevertheless. Another home game this month will be against Chicago Fire on March 18 at 4 p.m. The first game at Atlanta United’s permanent home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is slated for July 30 at 4:30 p.m. against Orlando City.

Midtown Alliance will host a Piedmont Avenue Complete Streets Open House on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the 5th floor conference room at 999 Peachtree. The City of Atlanta’s Renew Atlanta Bond Program, in partnership with Midtown Alliance, has proposed improvements to Piedmont Avenue between Ponce de Leon Avenue and 15th Street to improve safety and accessibility for all street users. Enhancements include upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps, and traffic signals, new crosswalks, a protected bike lane and repaving. The public will be able to view the conceptual plans, ask questions, and provide feedback on this proposed project.

Mayor Kasim Reed announced today that the City of Atlanta continues to lead the country with 111 million square feet of building space committed to reducing energy and water usage through the Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge. UPS is the latest partner to join the challenge and has committed to reducing energy and water usage in more than one million square feet of commercial building space. The Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge has a goal to reduce energy and water consumption by at least 20 percent in participating buildings across Atlanta by the year 2020. To date, the City of Atlanta has already achieved its 20 percent water reduction goal, and has reduced its energy consumption portfolio by 17 percent.