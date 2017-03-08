News Briefs: Atlanta City Studio move; MLK home closed; BeltLine path opens

Atlanta City Studio, a pop-up design laboratory focused on shaping the future of city’s neighborhoods, will relocate to Cascade Heights in April. The studio, which has been located at Ponce City Market since opening in May 2016, will be located at 2311Cascade Road in Southwest Atlanta. The studio is comprised of rotating exhibits that highlight Atlanta neighborhoods and urban design concepts, and is staffed by city planners, architects and transportation professionals. The space is used to host lectures, book talks, film series, open forums, urban art presentations and other neighborhood and design components. Residents and planners can visit the Atlanta City Studio to learn more about the comprehensive transportation planning initiative launched by the City of Atlanta, as well as provide feedback.

The birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. will temporarily close starting today, March 8, for more testing on the dwelling’s structure and systems. The condition assessment will assist the park in determining whether the structure’s second floor — closed since August 2016 for safety concerns — can be reopened to the public. Park officials will use findings from the condition assessment to determine future preservation needs and plans. Public safety and resource protection are our top priorities,” said Judy Forte, superintendent, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site, in a media statement. “We’re working to ensure that Dr. King’s birth home is structurally sound, adequately preserved and available to visitors for generations to come.”

A ribbon cutting and celebration for the new Atlanta BeltLine connector path at the Highland Avenue Bridge in the Old Fourth Ward will be held on Saturday, March 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Hosted by Perennial Properties and Highland Walk Apartments, the celebration will feature food trucks (Mixedup Burger, Buena Gente, Cocktail Truck, Queen of Cream ice cream and Alcohol Hero’s beverage truck), yoga demonstrations from Infinity Yoga, giveaways from Pup Walkr, Bai water and more. There will also be prizes given away and, following the event, special discounts at local restaurants Parish, Cast Iron, Lady Bird, Amara, Hampton and Hudson and more. A discount card will be given out when patrons arrive to the event.