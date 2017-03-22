MLPA Concerts in the Park Series begins March 24

The Morningside Lenox Park Association (MLPA) Concerts in the Park Series kicks off Friday, March 24, with the band Carter Rude & Friends and the Haraway Brothers. The series, which continues on April 21, Aug. 4, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20, will be held at Sidney Marcus Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Willy’s Food Truck, King of Pops, Doggy Dog Food Cart and Buena Gente will be some of the food vendors featured at the concerts. Everyone is also welcome to bring their own picnic. Fabulous Faces will be painting faces so the kids can go home with a souvenir of the evening.

Harry Norman, Realtors and Intown Realtors Donna Boynton and Joy Myrick of Boynton & Myrick are the presenting sponsors for series.

For more information, visit this link.