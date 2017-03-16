MARTA to roll out new electric bus in pilot program

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is going green with an electric bus pilot program set to roll out on Thursday, March 17. The 40-foot Proterra Catalyst bus is on loan to MARTA as the authority explores cleaner transportation options.

Currently, MARTA’s bus fleet is inclusive of both diesel, hybrid and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. “MARTA continues to consider options to diversify our fleet by testing a range of alternative fuel innovations to greatly reduce our overall carbon footprint while enhancing the safety and comfort of our passengers,” MARTA’s General Manager/CEO Keith Parker said.

The Catalyst holds up to 40 seated passengers and can travel more than three hours on a single charge. MARTA Operations has outfitted the test routes with periodic rapid charging stations. The Catalyst fully recharges in approximately 10 minutes.