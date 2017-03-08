MARTA announces partnership for King Memorial development

Apartments and retail are coming to MARTA’s King Memorial Station as part of a transit-oriented development.

MARTA announced today that it is entering a partnership with Place Properties/H. J. Russell & Company to develop 400 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail on property located behind the station near Oakland Cemetery.

The $51.3 million joint venture replaces the one MARTA announced with Walton Communities in 2014.

Construction on the multi-story modular project—the first of its kind in Atlanta to be co-located with a transit hub—will begin later this year. Twenty percent of the apartment units will be earmarked for affordable housing.