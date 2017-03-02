Irwin Street to close for BeltLine Eastside Trail extension

A portion of Irwin Street in the Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park will be closed for almost a month as work on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail extension continues.

Irwin Street will be closed between Sampson Street/Auburn Avenue and Krog Street from March 20 through April 17. Contractors will be installing a speed table at the Eastside Trail crossing along with new sidewalks and gutters, light poles and a rapid flashing beacons for a safe pedestrian crossing.

Not only will vehicles be affected by the closure, but those who regularly access the existing Eastside Trail at Irwin Street will also need to use other access points.

Here are detour instructions and a map:

To cross the Eastside Trail at Irwin: If traveling east, turn right at Auburn Avenue, left at Randolph Street, left at Edgewood Avenue, and left at Krog Street. If traveling west, turn left at Krog Street, right at Edgewood Avenue, and right at Auburn Avenue.

To access the Eastside Trail: The Eastside Trail can be accessed from the west side by way of John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Highland Avenue, and East Avenue (via Alaska Avenue). Note that only the East Avenue access point is ADA-accessible. The Eastside Trail can be accessed from the east side by way of Elizabeth Street. Use Irwin Street/Lake Avenue, making a left on Elizabeth.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. will be hosting a public meeting tonight, March 2, 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 25 Boulevard NE, 30312. If you have questions about the temporary street closure or would like to hear an update on the progress of the Eastside Trail Extension, please plan to attend.