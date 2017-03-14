Inman Park Restaurant Week returns March 27 – April 2

Inman Park Restaurant Week returns Monday, March 27, through Sunday, April 2. Each participating restaurant will offer a specially crafted, three-course menu highlighting favorite dishes or seasonally inspired eats.

Participating restaurants include:

Fritti

North Highland Pub

PURE Taqueria

Il Localino

The Luminary

Sotto Sotto

Rathbun’s

CHAR

BeetleCat

Hampton + Hudson

Barcelona Wine Bar

Parish: The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Wisteria

Kevin Rathbun Steak

“So many Atlantans love Inman Park Restaurant Week,” says Marco Alarcon, director of Inman Park Restaurant Week. “Inman Park in the spring is the perfect time of the year to dining on the patio at some of the best restaurants in this city, allowing customers to enjoy a dining experience unlike any other at a price that really can’t be beat.”

For more information, please visit the website at inmanparkrestaurantweek.com.