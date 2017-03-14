Inman Park Restaurant Week returns March 27 – April 2
Inman Park Restaurant Week returns Monday, March 27, through Sunday, April 2. Each participating restaurant will offer a specially crafted, three-course menu highlighting favorite dishes or seasonally inspired eats.
Participating restaurants include:
Fritti
North Highland Pub
PURE Taqueria
Il Localino
The Luminary
Sotto Sotto
Rathbun’s
CHAR
BeetleCat
Hampton + Hudson
Barcelona Wine Bar
Parish: The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café
Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Wisteria
Kevin Rathbun Steak
“So many Atlantans love Inman Park Restaurant Week,” says Marco Alarcon, director of Inman Park Restaurant Week. “Inman Park in the spring is the perfect time of the year to dining on the patio at some of the best restaurants in this city, allowing customers to enjoy a dining experience unlike any other at a price that really can’t be beat.”
For more information, please visit the website at inmanparkrestaurantweek.com.