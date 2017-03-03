Historic Atlanta Stockade to become offices, restaurants

Urban Realty Partners and RAF Capital have officially closed on the former Atlanta Stockade prison site in Grant Park with plans to create a mixed-use development of offices and restaurant space.

The project, now being called GlenCastle, sits on 4 acres next door to the giant Kroger supermarket at Glenwood Park and overlooks I-20.

Built in 1896, the Atlanta Stockade was the largest city-built prison complex in the state. The site, which also fronts on Glenwood Avenue, still contains the former Goth-style prison, blacksmith shop and stables, which are all on the National Register of Historic Buildings

According to a press release, the developers are currently applying for historic tax credits for the buildings, which will be called The Forge (7,300 square feet of restaurant or creative office), The Stockade (38,000 square feet of creative office) and The Stable (25,000 square feet of single story creative office or restaurant). The site is also just a block from the future Southside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine.