Georgia Legislature enters final day of session

Georgia lawmakers are in the final stretch of the 2017 legislative session at the State Capitol in Downtown today.

According to CBS46, there are a number of high profile and controversial bills still to be decided upon before the clock strikes midnight and end the session.

Among the bills that haven’t reached final passage include a bill to regulate fantasy sports in the state and a bill that seeks to require mandatory recess for K-12 students.

Also still under consideration is a bill that changes the boundaries of nine state legislative districts, a bill that would allow people 21 and over who possess a weapons license to carry concealed guns on certain parts of college campuses. A bill that seeks to expand the list of conditions that can be treated with cannabis oil also needs final passage.

An amendment to a bill overhauling the state’s adoption policy that would allow faith-based organizations to not grant adoptions to LGBT people has caused nationwide outcry, along with another attempt to pass a “religious liberty” bill.