GDOT releases list of alternate routes after I-85 collapse

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released a list of road closures and alternate routes following the collapse of a portion of I-85 northbound near the Georgia 400 exit.

I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit (Exit 89)

Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street

Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound Georgia 400

Motorists traveling southbound on Georga 400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-85

Motorists are encouraged to utilize their favorite way finding app to help navigate to their destinations

Here is a list of partial road closures in the area of the collapse

Sidney Marcus Boulevard at Buford Highway

Cheshire Bridge at Piedmont Road

Piedmont Circle at Monroe Drive

Piedmont Road at Lakeshore Drive

Piedmont Road at Garson Drive

Piedmont Road at Rockledge Road