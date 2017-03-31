GDOT releases list of alternate routes after I-85 collapse
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released a list of road closures and alternate routes following the collapse of a portion of I-85 northbound near the Georgia 400 exit.
- I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit (Exit 89)
- Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street
- Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound Georgia 400
- Motorists traveling southbound on Georga 400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-85
- Motorists are encouraged to utilize their favorite way finding app to help navigate to their destinations
Here is a list of partial road closures in the area of the collapse
Sidney Marcus Boulevard at Buford Highway
Cheshire Bridge at Piedmont Road
Piedmont Circle at Monroe Drive
Piedmont Road at Lakeshore Drive
Piedmont Road at Garson Drive
Piedmont Road at Rockledge Road