Fundraiser for batting practice cage at Grady High gets boost

By Clare S. Richie

Parent-run Grady High School Dugout Club, a division of the Grady Grey Knights Athletic Booster Club Inc., was recently awarded a $9,500 grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund (BTF) to support the installation of an on-campus covered batting cage.

The Midtown high school boasts a boys’ JV and varsity baseball team, as well as a girls’ softball team. The high school program even allows Inman Middle School 8th graders to play up. Yet, the high school campus does not include a baseball or softball field.

The BTF, a joint initiative between the Major League Baseball (MLB) and MLB Players Association, promotes the growth of youth baseball and softball through supportive grants for field renovation and construction projects, equipment and uniform purchases, coaches training material and more.

The BTF grant compliments the Dugout Club’s year-long grassroots fundraising initiative and will allow for the completion of a long-desired on-campus practice facility.

“We are deeply grateful to the BTF for recognizing our need for a batting cage.” Myss Jelks, Grady High School Athletic Director and Head Softball Coach, said. “This is a big win for the baseball and softball programs at Grady.”

“We have constantly struggled to find a place to practice on campus. The fact that upcoming Grady baseball players won’t have to struggle like we have in the past makes me extremely excited for the future of baseball at Grady High School,” Senior player Jack Bannon said.

“On behalf of MLB and the MLB Players Association, we commend the Grady Grey Knights Dugout Club for its efforts to provide the athletic teams much-needed practice facilities and equipment that will allow the players to succeed,” Cathy Bradley, BTF Executive Director, said.

Grady Grey Knights Athletic Booster Club Inc, is still accepting in-kind and monetary contributions for all its programs and facilities. Contact Cathy Lepik at (678) 592-1056 to donate.