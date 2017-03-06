Full Radius Dance to mark 25 years with special performance

Posted on March 6, 2017 By collin IN The Loop

Full Radius Dance, the modern dance company that features dancers with and without disabilities, will mark its 25th anniversary in March with a special performance called “Silver.”

The show will be performed at 7 Stages Theatre in Little Five Points, 1105 Euclid Ave. on March 10 – 11 at 8 p.m. each evening and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

“Silver” features a first act retrospective including the revivals of “Climb” (2005), excerpts from “Passioné” (2006), and “Breathe” (2015). Act two premieres Artistic Director Douglas Scott’s newest work, “Do You Know What You Are Doing Now?”

“Silver” will highlight Full Radius Dance’s theatricality, pioneering technique, and inventive partnering, which are hallmarks of the company’s celebrated style.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children/seniors. Tickets for the Mach 11 8 p.m. show are $25 and include a post-performance reception.

For more information, visit fullradiusdance.org.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Midtown construction update for December

Midtown construction u…

  Midtown Alliance has published an update…

Celebration to mark “Save the Fox” campaign announced for 2015

Celebration to mark "S…

Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre will host a…

Comments on DeKalb Avenue improvements due by Dec. 8

Comments on DeKalb Ave…

The City of Atlanta is planning an…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!