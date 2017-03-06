Full Radius Dance to mark 25 years with special performance

Full Radius Dance, the modern dance company that features dancers with and without disabilities, will mark its 25th anniversary in March with a special performance called “Silver.”

The show will be performed at 7 Stages Theatre in Little Five Points, 1105 Euclid Ave. on March 10 – 11 at 8 p.m. each evening and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

“Silver” features a first act retrospective including the revivals of “Climb” (2005), excerpts from “Passioné” (2006), and “Breathe” (2015). Act two premieres Artistic Director Douglas Scott’s newest work, “Do You Know What You Are Doing Now?”

“Silver” will highlight Full Radius Dance’s theatricality, pioneering technique, and inventive partnering, which are hallmarks of the company’s celebrated style.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children/seniors. Tickets for the Mach 11 8 p.m. show are $25 and include a post-performance reception.

For more information, visit fullradiusdance.org.