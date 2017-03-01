First of two sales tax increases goes into effect

If you’re shopping in Atlanta today, you might notice that it’s just a little bit more expensive. The first of two sales tax increases approved by voters went into effect today, rising to 8.5 percent.

On April 1, the sales tax will increase again to 8.9 percent – the highest in the state. The two increases were approved in November to fund MARTA expansion and for transportation projects.

The sales tax could increase again next year if voters approve a referendum floated by Mayor Kasim Reed to create permanent funding for the arts in the city.