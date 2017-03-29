Festivals in Bloom: Art, music on the way in April

By Kathy Dean and Collin Kelley

Festival on Ponce

The spring version of the festival will be held April 1-2 in Olmsted Linear Park along Ponce de Leon Avenue. Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts, folk and “outsider art” from more than 125 artisans, a children’s area and a line-up of some of Intown’s favorite food trucks. For a full list of artists and events, visit festivalonponce.com.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park will be buzzing once again on April 7-9 with the 81st annual Dogwood Festival. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The annual celebration of the dogwood will feature live music, arts and crafts, food booths and family-friendly activities including the Mimosa 5K event on Saturday and the U.S. Disc Dog Southern Nationals, a world-class competition starring the top Frisbee dogs in the nation. Free admission. Get the details at dogwood.org.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza 2017

This year’s Artsapalooza is April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring local musicians, interactive art stations, plus up to 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline. The even is held at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, For more information, visit sandyspringsartsapalooza.com.

Inman Park Festival

The 46th annual festival will be held April 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The annual Tour of Homes begins on Friday, April 28. In addition to all the arts and crafts, music and food, the big event is the annual parade, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Edgewood and Euclid and runs to Austin Avenue. Parking will be strictly limited (or non-existent), so festivalgoers are encouraged to walk, bike, take MARTA to the Inman Park station or get dropped of by a ride share near the area. For more info at inmanparkfestival.org.

Sweetwater 420 Festival

The annual music and beer festival returns to Downtown’s Centennial Olympic Park on April 21 – 23. This year’s music line-up includes Widespread Panic, Ween, Trey Anastasio Band, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Moe, Trombone Shorty and many more. The 420 Disco line-up includes Break Science, San Holo, Sunsquabi, G-Buck and Tep NoSavoy. For full details about the weekend and to buy VIP tickets, visit sweetwater420fest.com.

Atlanta Arab Festival

The 12th annual celebration of Arab culture will be held April 22 – 23 at the Alif Institute, 3288 Marjan Drive. There will be music, food, art and more. More details at alifinstitute.org.