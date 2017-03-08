Downtown Master Plan all-day open house set for March 21

About Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District will host an all-day open house on Tuesday, March 21, for residents to learn and provide input on the Downtown Atlanta Master Plan.

The drop-in open house will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. at the Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth Street.

The Downtown Atlanta Master Plan will be the primary vision-setting and policy-directing strategy to lead the on-going evolution of the city’s core for the next 15 years. In addition to establishing priorities for future land use, transportation network, park and open spaces and major development projects, the plan is expected to guide real estate and infrastructure investments and planning and economic development activities.

For more information, visit planDowntownATL.com.