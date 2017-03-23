Dad’s Garage BaconFest fundraiser set for March 25

Improv comedy theatre Dad’s Garage will host its annual BaconFest fundraiser on Saturday, March 25. The festival will feature a literal ton of bacon, wacky carnival games, plenty of booze, a silent auction and other surprises. The event will be held at the theatre space in the Old Fourth Ward, 569 Ezzard Street. No parking will be available, so take a rideshare, bike, walk or the Atlanta Streetcar.

Two ticket levels will be available: Bottomless Bacon and Whole Hog (VIP experience). All festivalgoers will have access to as much bacon and beer they can imbibe, along with free access to games and events. Whole Hog patrons will get a VIP experience with access to a whole roasted hog (courtesy of Bone Lick BBQ), extended beer and alcohol options at the VIP bar, access to inside restrooms, and an April Loyalty Card which gives you free tickets to Dad’s Garage shows for the month of April. .

For tickets and information, visit baconfestatl.com.