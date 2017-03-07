City to study creation of its own department of transportation

The Atlanta City Council passed a resolution during its Monday meeting to conduct a feasibility study on creating a single transportation-focused department, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (DOT). The new department would design, operate, manage and maintain the City of Atlanta’s transportation system, transit projects and infrastructure.

“After decades of traffic, mobility and connectivity being some of Atlanta’s top issues, I thought an Atlanta DOT would be a comprehensive way in which to provide a coordinated approach to making a difference in how we all move around the city we love,” said Councilmember Andre Dickens, who authored the request. “Currently, the city’s transportation needs are not clearly consolidated under any single department of the city.”

The Public Works Commissioner/Deputy COO was requested to provide the results of the feasibility study to the city’s transportation committee no later than June 30.