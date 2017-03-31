City closes on sale of Underground Atlanta

Posted on March 31, 2017 By collin Business, IN The Loop

A new rendering shows the built out Underground Atlanta.

Mayor Kasim Reed’s office has announced the closing of the sale of Underground Atlanta to WRS, Inc. for $34.6 million. WRS, Inc., a real estate investment company based in Charleston, South Carolina, will redevelop the 12-acre site into a live-work-shop community with retail, hospitality, entertainment and residential space (including affordable housing). The sale will result in $8 million annual cost savings for the city.

WRS has  agreed to preserve a grid for public pedestrian and bicycle use on Alabama Street and Pryor Street; to share its written plan for community engagement to be conducted throughout the development process, which has been approved by the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association, Inc. and the city; and to accept protective covenants which require the preservation of certain portions of Underground Atlanta that are historical in nature.

WRS also agreed to accept the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) right to approve the master development concept plan for this project, and there will be opportunity for public review and comment.

“It’s exciting to see a new chapter in Underground Atlanta’s history begin,” said A.J. Robinson, President of Central Atlanta Progress in a statement. “We support the WRS vision and capability to bring the density of mixed uses to the 12 acres of downtown Atlanta that has so much potential. Bravo to the city and WRS for reaching an agreement.”

by collin

Website

Related Posts

December Quick Bites

News & Happenings The Virginia Highland location…

Junior League Tour of …

Fourteen kitchens created by Atlanta’s most renowned…

Theatre Review: ‘A Steady Rain’ at the Alliance

Theatre Review: 'A Ste…

By Manning Harris fmanningh@gmail.com The Alliance Theatre…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!