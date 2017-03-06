In Bloom: Daffodil events set for Downtown, Oakland Cemetery

Spring has arrived early and so have the daffodils. Events in Downtown and at Oakland Cemetery will mark the return of the yellow blooms and their significance.

The Downtown Daffodil Celebration, hosted by Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), is underway now through March 31. There are self-guided tours of the Downtown daffodil locations, food and drink specials at local restaurants and bars, daffodil-themed hotel packages, special programming at the Center for Civil and Human Rights (including the March 11 Women’s HERstory Month SPARK Saturday) and a bring-your-own-bike Daffy Hour bike tour led by Civil Bikes on March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

CAP/ADID, in conjunction with Am Yisrael Chai!, launched the Downtown Daffodil Project in 2013 in support of the worldwide Daffodil Project, which aims to build a Living Holocaust Memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils around the world to honor the one and a half million children who died in Nazi-occupied Europe and those that continue to experience human rights violations today.

For more about the project and celebration, visit www.AtlantaDowntown.com/Daffodils.

Historic Oakland Cemetery will host its third annual Daffodil Day on March 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented in partnership with Historic Oakland Foundation (HOF) and the Georgia Daffodil Society (GDS), Daffodil Day celebrates the thousands of heirloom daffodils planted throughout the cemetery’s 48 acres.

Daffodil Day includes a cut flower display, plant sale, “Ask the Expert” panel with GDS representatives, children’s crafts and storytelling, garden tours, and presentations from daffodil and gardening experts.

Presenters include: Sara Van Beck, leading daffodil authority and author of “Daffodils in American Gardens: 1733-1940”; Kacey Clouse of Grant Park nursery Garden*Hood; and GDS members Adam Martin and Hilary Hart.

Daffodil Day is free and open to the public, and all proceeds from the event benefit Oakland Cemetery’s gardens.

For details on these and other events at Oakland Cemetery, visit www.oaklandcemetery.com/events.