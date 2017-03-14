BeltLine, North American Properties unveil Eastside Trail project

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI), North American Properties (NAP) and The Conservation Fund Partner have formally announced plans for an $80 million mixed-use development along DeKalb Avenue at the Eastside Trail.

The project will feature a mix of residential, loft office, restaurant, and retail. Twenty percent of the housing units will be allocated towards affordable workforce housing.

Formerly owned by Aramark, the site was most recently used as an industrial laundry facility. Purchased two year ago by ABI, brownfield remediation work began on the site – one of the few remaining blighted brownfield properties on what is now the BeltLine’s popular Eastside Trail.

“This project will transform an environmentally contaminated site along the Atlanta BeltLine into a vibrant mixed-use gathering place that will enhance the trail’s safety and street level energy,” said Richard Munger, Partner at NAP. “As with all our projects, we engaged and collaborated closely with the local community to deliver a quality mixed-use experience for all to enjoy. We thank the community for its support and patience as we work with ABI to remediate the Brownfield site.”

During NAP’s construction and ABI’s completion of brownfield remediation work, the portion of the Eastside Trail between Edgewood Avenue and DeKalb Avenue will be rerouted around the construction zone. Ultimately, this will lead to a safer pedestrian experience for trail users and, in the interim, is approximately the same travel distance to detour around the construction site. When the Eastside Trail Extension opens in the summer of 2017, trail users will be directed up to the Edgewood Avenue bridge and Krog Street.

