Atlanta United FC ready for March 5 debut



Are you ready for some fùtbol?

The city’s Major League Soccer team, Atlanta United FC, will make its debut this Sunday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. in a match against the New York Red Bulls. Since Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still under construction, early home games will be played at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Another home game this month will be against Chicago Fire on March 18 at 4 p.m. The first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for July 30 at 4:30 p.m. when Atlanta United faces Orlando City.

Single-game, game packs and season tickets are still available at atlutd.com, where you can also see the full schedule of matches.