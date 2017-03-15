Atlanta chefs named finalists for James Beard Awards

Atlanta chefs and restaurants have made the finalist list for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards, considered one of the most prestigious cooking and food awards in the world.

Both Steven Satterfield of Miller Union and Ryan Smith of Staplehouse are up for Best Chef: Southeast, while Asha Gomez’s cookbook, “My Two Souths” is up for best cookbook in the American Cooking category.

Meyer Davis Studio is nominated for its design of the St. Cecilia space and Miller Union is also nominated for Outstanding Wine Program.

Winners will be announced in late April and early May.