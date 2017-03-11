American Craft Show returns March 17-19      

The American Craft Show returns March 17-19 with more than 225 of the country’s top contemporary craft artists presenting their latest handmade jewelry, clothing, furniture and home décor.

The show, which will celebrate ACC’s 75th anniversary, will be staged at the Cobb Galleria Center. Tickets are $13 for a one-day pass and there will special $5 admission on Friday after 5 p.m.

Returning this year to the show will be Hip Pop, an emerging artists program that will highlight the creative works of talented artists who are new to the show scene, while Let’s Make will feature interactive

demonstrations with artists. Also returning is Make Room, a home décor exhibition, which puts crafts into room vignettes, and Style Slam, where fashion, accessory and jewelry artisans demonstrate how to put together a perfect wardrobe.

For more information about the American Craft Show in Atlanta, visit craftcouncil.org/atlanta.

