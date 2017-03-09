Alliance taking 49th season on the road during renovations

The Alliance Theatre will take its 2017/18 season on the road to venues around the city as work begins on renovating its home at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Venues for the 49th season include the Fulton County Southwest Arts Center, Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, Marcus Jewish Community Center, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Actor’s Express, Spelman College, Dad’s Garage, Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta History Center, The Galloway School, and the Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University.

Season highlights include “Shakespeare in Love,” “Crossing Delancey,” “Candide,” “The Jungle Book,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the annual production of “A Christmas Carol” and two one-acts – “Hospice” and “Pointing at the Moon” – from Alliance Playwright in Residence Pearl Cleage. The full list of shows can be seen at this link. Season tickets are on sale now and single tickets will be available in July.

“It never felt like the right choice to simply produce the off campus season in a single venue – or even in two venues that might approximate our two theatres,” said Alliance artistic director Susan V. Booth. “We have a once-in-an-organizational-lifetime opportunity to truly be Atlanta’s theatre. For 48 years, metro Atlanta has supported us by making the trip to our front door. It seemed like we had the opportunity to return the favor, and to do so in a way that celebrated the best of Atlanta by taking our work to a slate of cultural venues across our city. If we do this work right, each work will feel inevitably matched to its venue, and we’ll be both taking our loyal supporters on a curated trip around their city, and meeting new audiences that we can hopefully bring home with us in the years ahead.”

The Alliance renovation project will include a complete transformation of the stage, the theater’s rehearsal spaces, education spaces, and artist support spaces. The theatre company plans to return to its new space, which will include the renamed Coca-Cola Stage, in time for its 50th anniversary season in late 2018.