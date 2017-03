ChooseATL campaign promotes city at SXSW festival

The ChooseATL campaign was back in Austin, Texas at the South By Southwest festival (SXSW) this week to market Atlanta as a draw for top tech talent and promote the city as the best place to live, work and start a company. The ChooseATL crew set up in the Choose ATL House, where it hosted conversations with rap star and entrepreneur Ludacris, held a job fair, panel discussions and a big dance party.