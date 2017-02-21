Report: City procurement officer fired after feds raid offices

Atlanta’s Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith has been fired by Mayor Kasim Reed, but whether the dismissal is connected to the ongoing federal bribery probe is unclear.

Reed issued a statement after WSB reports that Smith was escorted from city hall by federal agents, who also seized computers at the procurement office.

“The City of Atlanta announced today that Adam Smith, Chief Procurement Officer, has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Chief Counsel Angela Hinton will serve as Interim Chief Procurement Officer until a permanent replacement is named.”

The raid comes amid a federal probe into more than $1 million in bribes paid in exchange for city contracts. Two Atlanta area contractors – Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. – have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to unnamed city officials in exchange for lucrative contracts.