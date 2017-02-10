Quick Bites: Longleaf, Yumbii and more restaurant openings and news

Linton Hopkins’ eponymous restaurant at the Atlanta Botanical Garden has been rebranded as Longleaf. Hopkins will continue to serve as chef advisor while Jason Paolini remains as executive chef. A media release indicated that Hopkins would be focusing on new ventures and Paolini would play a larger role in menu decisions for the “plant-to-plate” concept.

Craft Izakay at Krog Street Market has rebranded itself as Makimono and is now a fast-casual, take-way sushi bar.

Yumbii, which operates a popular food truck, has opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1927 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. The 1,440-square-foot taqueria offers counter service for easy takeout and seating for dine-in guests.

Buckhead’s first Ayurveda-inspired restaurant concept, {SAMA} Food for Balance will open later this winter in Buckhead’s newly renovated, rebranded Andrews Square, formerly known as the East Andrews Entertainment District. The establishment features savory Balance Bowls, cold-pressed cocktails, smoothie bowls, an espresso bar, a 500-square-foot meditation studio and a shop featuring consciously curated products that promote balance in the home and body. The concept comes from entrepreneur, yoga teacher and Maharishi Ayurvedic wellness consultant, Shannon Salter Sliger, who made her foray into Atlanta’s clean-eating scene with Dtox Juice in 2011. For more information, visit samafoodforbalance.com.

Lenox Square in Buckhead is now offering food delivery service, Lenox Delivered, from its restaurants and eateries through Zifty. The new amenity offers food delivery service from Bantam + Biddy, California Pizza Kitchen, Which Wich and more. For a full list of eateries, visit zifty.com/zifty/lenox.

La Fête Chocolat, one of South America’s largest high-end chocolate manufacturers, has opened its first U.S. retail location at Lenox Square.

Banjo Cold Brew Coffee will open its first-ever storefront location, coming soon to 38 North Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Banjo’s store location will be a first-of-its-kind in the metro, with a focus on the cold brew side of the business featuring several selections on tap. For more information, visit banjocoldbrew.com.

Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill has opened in Emory Point across from Emory University on Clifton Road. The menu includes Cuban sandwiches, pollo vaca frita (shredded chicken breast grilled with Spanish seasoning and green and red pepper), mofongo con camarones (stir-fried shrimp with red and green peppers) and arroz con pollo (a traditional Cuban dish of marinated chicken and rice). For more information, visit papisgrill.com.