Phoenix Flies tours take flight March 4 – 26

The Atlanta Preservation Center (APC) will present the award-winning Phoenix Flies: A Celebration of Atlanta’s Historic Sites March 4 – 26. The month-long festival celebrating the city’s cultural and historical resources will showcase 100 Preservation Partners through more than 170 events, including guided walking tours, lectures and storytelling, open houses and more, all available to the public free of charge.

“Because of Atlanta’s reputation, many people may not realize the rich historic resources that have been preserved by many civic and business leaders,” said Boyd Coons, President, APC. “We are grateful to all of our partners, who come together to promote our history and our culture through this unprecedented effort each year.”

Among the events featured are an architectural tour of the internationally significant Central Public Library designed by Marcel Breuer, with a screening of a 35mm black and white film by California artist Kate Brown on the unique building.

Explorations of the Arts, which have historically contributed so much to Atlanta’s culture include: the Atlanta Ballet, the Atlanta Opera and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Other highlights include a visit to Grocery on Home, art historian Matt Arnett’s home/music venue in a converted grocery in Grant Park.

High Tea, as well as a tour of the historic Swan Coach House, will be presented by the Forward Arts Foundation. A tour of the adaptively reused Kirkwood Library, showcases its conversion into a unique and fascinating Atlanta home.

The historic cemeteries at Oakland, Southview, Sylvester Westview, and Utoy will be featured. The popular Dolls Head Trail at Constitution Lake also returns this year.

Numerous historic Atlanta churches will be part of the festival, as is the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. The Piedmont Driving Club, the Eastlake Golf Club and the Atlanta Woman’s Club will all be hosting tours at their facilities. The Atlanta History Center will provide a behind the scenes look at the new home of the Cyclorama. Architectural tourist extraordinaire, Terry Kearns, will provide his view of Atlanta’s architectural heritage.

In the Inman Park neighborhood, the Atlanta and Edgewood Street Railway Company Trolley Barn, which it has recently acquired from the city, will be on show. The Sweet Auburn Curb Market, Sweet Auburn Works and the Atlanta Daily World will combine to illustrate the revitalization of the Old Fourth Ward. Representative “Able” Mable Thomas will host a gospel celebration at the English Avenue School, and the Alonzo F. and Norris B. Herndon Home, the Hammond House and the Wren’s Nest will be among the assets of the west side.

All events are free to the public; reservations may be required for some events. Check www.preserveatlanta for updates. Members of Atlanta Preservation Center receive priority booking.

For more information, visit preserveatlanta.com.