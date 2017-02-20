News Briefs: Senator town halls; casino referendum; sculpture restoration

Hundreds of Georgians are expected to gather outside the office of Senators David Perdue at 191 Peachtree Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. to express their concerns about policies emanating from President Donald Trump. Organizers (which include the Georgia Alliance for Social Justince and MoveOn) said they have been trying asking Perdue and Senator Johnny Isakson to hold town hall meetings to meet with constituents to no avail. The gathering, billed as Town Hall With or Without Sen. Perdue, Although both senators have been invited to the meeting, neither has responded yet.

According to a report at Atlanta Business Chronicle, the state Senate is expected to begin work on a constitutional amendment calling for a statewide referendum on casinos this week. The Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee is expected to decide on Thursday whether to move an “enabling” bill accompanying the constitutional amendment to the Senate Rules Committee, which then would determine whether to send it to the floor for a vote. The legislation would limit the initial presence of casinos to two “destination resorts,” a primary facility in metro Atlanta that would require an investment of at least $2 billion and a smaller project outside of the metro region but in an urban area with a population greater than 180,000.

For the first time in over three decades, Atlantans and visitors will be able to see a major public sculpture as it was originally intended. Terra Mare Conservation of Charleston, SC has finished restoration of “Emerging” by Atlanta sculptor Mark Smith as part of the Renew Atlanta ongoing effort to revitalize public sculpture in the city. Located next to the Westin Peachtree Plaza at Spring Street and International Boulevard, “Emerging” was installed in 1981 with a brilliant mirrored back meant to reflect the surrounding buildings and blue sky in contrast to the lone animated figure that is the balance of the sculpture.